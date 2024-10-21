News & Insights

Respiri Limited’s Upcoming AGM and Director Elections

October 21, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2024, where key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and elections for directorial positions. Shareholders will vote on the appointments of Dr. Tom Takubo, Mr. Marjan Mikel, and the affirmation of Mr. Nicholas Smedley as directors. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

