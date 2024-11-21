Respiri Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Acquisition News

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as it prepares to unveil a strategic acquisition. The halt is set to last until the company releases its announcement or until normal trading resumes on November 26, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting further details, which could impact the company’s stock performance.

