Respiri Limited to Highlight Innovations in Respiratory Healthcare

Respiri Limited, a leader in medical technology, is set to showcase its innovative solutions in respiratory healthcare management at the ‘An afternoon with ORDS – Biotech and MedTech’ event. Known for its cutting-edge wheezo® device, Respiri is revolutionizing chronic disease management by integrating advanced solutions to improve patient care and reduce healthcare costs. The company’s strategic partnerships and data-driven programs position it at the forefront of the healthcare industry.

