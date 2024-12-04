Respiri Limited to Discuss Orb Health Acquisition

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for January 6, 2025, to discuss the issuance of up to US$9 million in shares to Orb Health, Inc. as part of an acquisition deal. Shareholders are encouraged to participate virtually and vote on the proposed resolutions. Voting can be done in advance or during the meeting, ensuring engagement in the company’s strategic decisions.

