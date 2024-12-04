Respiri Limited Announces Virtual General Meeting in 2025

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.

Respiri Limited has announced its upcoming General Meeting scheduled for January 6, 2025, which will be held virtually, allowing shareholders to vote and engage online. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint proxies and participate actively in the decision-making process. This meeting offers an opportunity for investors to influence the company’s future direction.

