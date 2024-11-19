Respiri Limited Advances in MedTech with AGM Success

Respiri Limited (AU:RSH) has released an update.
Respiri Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, reinforcing its commitment to advancing healthcare solutions. The company, known for its cutting-edge MedTech innovations, continues to lead in remote healthcare with its unique wheezo® device, designed to enhance patient care efficiency. Investors can expect Respiri to maintain its strong focus on integrating advanced technologies into healthcare systems to reduce costs and improve chronic disease management.
