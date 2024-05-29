News & Insights

Stocks

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Secures DoD Funding for Clinical Trial

May 29, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI).

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received a $1.8 million award from the Department of Defense to fund Phase 2 clinical trials for CX1739, a potential treatment designed to enhance bladder function in spinal cord injury patients. This collaboration, involving leading researchers and supported by the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program, marks a significant step in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with spinal cord injuries. While the findings of the trial are eagerly anticipated, they are not yet endorsed by the Department of Defense.

For an in-depth examination of RSPI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RSPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.