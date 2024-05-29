RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Secures DoD Funding for Clinical Trial

The latest announcement is out from RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI).

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has received a $1.8 million award from the Department of Defense to fund Phase 2 clinical trials for CX1739, a potential treatment designed to enhance bladder function in spinal cord injury patients. This collaboration, involving leading researchers and supported by the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program, marks a significant step in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with spinal cord injuries. While the findings of the trial are eagerly anticipated, they are not yet endorsed by the Department of Defense.

