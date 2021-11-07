By VanEck

The investment landscape for global resources is evolving as the global economy strives to balance sustainability with the needs of a growing population. We take a closer look at the transformation taking place and what it means for investors in our Resources Transition in 2022 study.

Among the most critical issues today is the supply of key minerals for renewable energy technologies amid the shift away from fossil fuels, but the resources transition stretches well beyond energy. It extends across industries to include agriculture, land use markets, food production and more as companies seek innovative solutions for accessing, producing, distributing, consuming and optimizing the use of goods and services.

The resource transition is underway though still in early stages, and is currently progressing against a supportive economic backdrop that further emphasizes the opportunities in this space. Raw materials prices remain elevated, and as we noted before, in times of sustained, modest inflation and positive growth, global resources historically outperform other asset classes.

Originally published by VanEck on November 5, 2021.

