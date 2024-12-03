News & Insights

Resources & Energy Group Updates on Director’s Shareholding

December 03, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Resources & Energy Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest with the issuance of 2.5 million ordinary shares and options to Arthur Phillip Nominees Pty Limited, as approved by shareholders. This move increases the total securities held by the director J Daniel Moore, reflecting the company’s strategic financial adjustments.

