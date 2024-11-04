Resources & Energy Group Sees New Major Shareholder

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Carl Charalambous has become a substantial holder in Resources & Energy Group Limited, holding a significant interest through entities Kyriaco Barber Pty Ltd and Charalambous Super Pty Ltd. The acquisition, totaling 36.6 million shares, represents a 5.3% voting power in the company, reflecting a strategic move in the energy sector. This development highlights potential shifts in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting future business strategies.

For further insights into AU:REZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.