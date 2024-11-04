News & Insights

Resources & Energy Group Sees New Major Shareholder

November 04, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Carl Charalambous has become a substantial holder in Resources & Energy Group Limited, holding a significant interest through entities Kyriaco Barber Pty Ltd and Charalambous Super Pty Ltd. The acquisition, totaling 36.6 million shares, represents a 5.3% voting power in the company, reflecting a strategic move in the energy sector. This development highlights potential shifts in the company’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting future business strategies.

