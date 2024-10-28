Resources & Energy Group Plans AGM Amid Promising Exploration

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Resources & Energy Group Limited, an ASX-listed explorer and miner, is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26 in Sydney. The company is actively exploring its East Menzies project in Western Australia, which holds promising potential for precious metals and technology-related minerals. Recent drilling at the Springfield area has uncovered significant magmatic nickel sulphides, expanding opportunities for valuable minerals.

