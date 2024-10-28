News & Insights

Stocks

Resources & Energy Group Plans AGM Amid Promising Exploration

October 28, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.

Resources & Energy Group Limited, an ASX-listed explorer and miner, is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26 in Sydney. The company is actively exploring its East Menzies project in Western Australia, which holds promising potential for precious metals and technology-related minerals. Recent drilling at the Springfield area has uncovered significant magmatic nickel sulphides, expanding opportunities for valuable minerals.

For further insights into AU:REZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.