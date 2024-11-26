Resources & Energy Group Issues Unquoted Securities

Resources & Energy Group Limited (AU:REZ) has released an update.
Resources & Energy Group Limited has announced the issuance of 2.5 million unquoted securities, set to expire in June 2027, at an exercise price of $0.04. This move is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it indicates potential future growth and company expansion.
