Resources Connection's (NASDAQ:RGP) Dividend Will Be US$0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will pay a dividend of US$0.14 on the 17th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Resources Connection's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Resources Connection was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 192% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:RGP Historic Dividend January 27th 2022

Resources Connection Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Resources Connection has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Resources Connection's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Resources Connection is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Resources Connection for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

