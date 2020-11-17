Dividends
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.14, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGP was $12.14, representing a -31.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.82 and a 40.18% increase over the 52 week low of $8.66.

RGP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). RGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports RGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -32.65%, compared to an industry average of -31.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

