Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that RGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.64, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGP was $18.64, representing a -4.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.44 and a 62.24% increase over the 52 week low of $11.49.

RGP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). RGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports RGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 13.16%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rgp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

