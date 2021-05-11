Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.78, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGP was $14.78, representing a -2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.09 and a 56.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.46.

RGP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). RGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -43.88%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

