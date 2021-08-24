Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 25, 2021

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that RGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.96, the dividend yield is 3.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGP was $15.96, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 50.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.61.

RGP is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). RGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports RGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -5.26%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGP as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (RGP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 3.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RGP at 1.13%.

