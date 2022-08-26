Resources, banks help Australian shares close higher, all eyes on Fed comments

By Jaskiran Singh

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Friday for a third consecutive session, boosted by gains across all sectors, while focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments on future rate hike bets at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.8% higher at 7,104.1 points at the close of trade. The benchmark edged lower for the week, snapping its five-week rally.

Investors will be looking for clues regarding the U.S. central bank's path to monetary tightening going forward from Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day. .N

"Market sentiment next week will be substantially driven by the Fed's comments tonight. We are also moving into seasonally weak September soon when the reporting season will be over and macro cycles will dominate markets," said Mathan Somasundaram, founder and chief executive of Deep Data Analytics.

Miners and mining sub-index .AXMM rose 1.1% for the day and added over 2% for the week. Sector giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gained between 1.4% and 3.8% through the session.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.7% with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in positive territory. The sub-index, however, fell 1.3% for the week, tracking its second consecutive week of losses.

Energy stocks .AXEJ too showed strength on higher oil prices, rising 1.3% for the day and 6.3% for the week. Majors Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX jumped 1.2% each through the day.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD emerged as the sole loser on the benchmark, falling 2.8% and tracked losses for the third consecutive week with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX shedding 3.5% for the day.

In other news, hospital operator Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX fell 3.3% after private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N pulled the plug on a near $15 bln bid. However, a cash-and-stock bid remains on the table.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 0.2% lower at 11,608.29.

