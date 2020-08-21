Resource Stocks Lead The Canadian Market Lower In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - With resource stocks moving lower along with commodities prices, Canadian stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Friday.

After ending the previous session modestly higher, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 102.64 points or 0.6 percent at 16,504.12.

Materials stocks have helped to lead the way lower, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index down by 2 percent.

The weakness in the sector comes amid a modest decrease by the price of gold, with gold for December delivery slipping $2.40 to $1,944.10 an ounce.

A decrease by the price of crude oil is also contributing to notable weakness among energy stocks. With crude for October delivery falling $0.65 to $42.17 a barrel, the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is down by 1.5 percent.

Healthcare and real estate stocks have also moved to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

In economic news, Statistics Canada released a report showing Canadian retail sales skyrocketed by 23.7 percent to $53.0 billion in June.

Statistics Canada noted retail sales were 1.3 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels as more regions moved ahead with plans to reopen their economies.

A separate report from Statistics Canada said its new housing price index rose by 0.4 percent in July, with prices rising for the third straight month.

