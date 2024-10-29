Resource Mining Corporation Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 28, 2024, in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with the deadline for proxy submissions being November 26. This meeting is a crucial opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:RMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.