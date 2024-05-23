Resource Mining Corp Announces New Share Issuance

Resource Mining Corporation Limited (AU:RMI) has released an update.

Resource Mining Corporation Limited has announced a new issuance of 10 million ordinary fully paid shares, which are set to be quoted on the ASX under the code RMI as of May 23, 2024. This move, likely to attract stock investors’ attention, represents a significant expansion of the company’s tradable securities on the market.

