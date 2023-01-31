Resource Group International Cuts Stake in IBEX Holdings (IBEX)

Fintel reports that Resource Group International has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.38MM shares of IBEX Holdings Limited (IBEX). This represents 29.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.42MM shares and 62.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 52.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 32.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.88% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for IBEX Holdings is $27.34. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.88% from its latest reported closing price of $26.57.

The projected annual revenue for IBEX Holdings is $562MM, an increase of 9.63%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, an increase of 16.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in IBEX Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 6.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IBEX is 0.0771%, an increase of 13.3733%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 6,274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 979,623 shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,013,851 shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 892,252 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990,208 shares, representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 80.73% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 822,554 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845,000 shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 575,496 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404,696 shares, representing an increase of 29.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 76.98% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 556,337 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500,000 shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBEX by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IBEX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With services ranging from customer service, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence & analytics, digital demand generation, and CX surveys & feedback analytics, ibex helps brands accelerate growth, decrease costs, and ignite valuable brand interactions anywhere along the customer lifecycle.

