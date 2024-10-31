Resource Development Group Updates Governance Statement

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has updated its corporate governance statement, emphasizing its adherence to ASX guidelines. The company’s commitment to transparency is highlighted through disclosures on roles, responsibilities, and director appointments. Investors can access detailed governance information on their website.

For further insights into AU:RDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.