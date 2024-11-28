Resource Development Group Highlights Growth Amid Risks

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has released its 2024 AGM presentation, highlighting potential growth opportunities and targets while cautioning investors about the inherent risks and uncertainties involved. The company emphasizes the importance of conducting personal analysis before making investment decisions, as forward-looking statements may not guarantee future performance.

