Resource Development Group Boosts Garnet Production

October 27, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has successfully commissioned a new rotary kiln dryer at its Lucky Bay Garnet operations, significantly boosting garnet production capacity and supporting future expansion. The company also reported a successful shipment of over 7,500 tonnes of Fine Mineral Concentrate to China, generating gross revenue of AUD$1.8 million. With upgrades to its processing plant nearly complete, RDG anticipates increased production and sales revenue in the near future.

