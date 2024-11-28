Resource Development Group Boosts Ant Hill Manganese Estimate

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.
Resource Development Group Limited has significantly increased the mineral resource estimate for its Ant Hill Manganese Deposit in Western Australia, from 3.1 million tonnes to 8.58 million tonnes. This update, driven by extensive drilling and data consolidation, highlights the potential for manganese as a critical mineral in steel and electric vehicle battery production. The company is also exploring commercial opportunities for direct shipping ore from the Ant Hill and Sunday Hill projects.
