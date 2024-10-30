News & Insights

Stocks

Resource Development Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. The company urges shareholders to submit their proxy forms and questions ahead of the meeting to ensure smooth proceedings. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents online and update their communication preferences for future correspondence.

For further insights into AU:RDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.