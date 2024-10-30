Resource Development Group Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29, 2024, in Perth, Australia. The company urges shareholders to submit their proxy forms and questions ahead of the meeting to ensure smooth proceedings. Shareholders are encouraged to access meeting documents online and update their communication preferences for future correspondence.

