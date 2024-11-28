News & Insights

Stocks

Resource Development Group Advances in Battery Minerals Production

November 28, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resource Development Group Limited (AU:RDG) has released an update.

Resource Development Group Limited has successfully produced High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) at its Micro Plant using ore from its Ant Hill deposit in Western Australia. This positions the company to capitalize on the growing demand for battery minerals, with plans to expand production capacity based on market needs. The initiative aligns with government strategies on critical minerals and battery industries, highlighting RDG’s potential impact in the sector.

