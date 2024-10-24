Resource Base Limited Quotes 20.6 Million Shares on ASX

Resource Base Limited (AU:RBX) has released an update.

Resource Base Limited has announced the quotation of 20.6 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RBX, effective October 25, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially boosting the company’s market presence and liquidity. Investors might see this as an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth prospects.

