Resource Base Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Resource Base Limited (AU:RBX) has released an update.

Resource Base Limited has announced a change in director Brent Palmer’s shareholding, as he acquired an additional 1,000,000 ordinary shares through a placement after shareholder approval. This transaction, valued at $30,000, brings Palmer’s total indirect interest to over 3 million shares across various entities. Such moves can signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

