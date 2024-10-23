News & Insights

Resource Base Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 09:51 pm EDT

Resource Base Limited (AU:RBX) has released an update.

Resource Base Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, at Minerva Corporate in Perth, urging shareholders to participate as the meeting’s outcomes will influence their shareholdings. Shareholders can vote in person or appoint proxies, with specific guidelines for proxy voting laid out to ensure their decisions are accurately represented. This meeting is a crucial opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future direction.

