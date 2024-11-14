Resorttrust Group Projects Record Sales and Dividends

Resorttrust (JP:4681) has released an update.

Resorttrust Group announced record-high net sales and operating income for the first half of FY2024, driven by strong membership operations and price revisions. The company has revised its full-year forecasts upwards, anticipating new record highs in net sales and income, alongside a record-high annual dividend. Additionally, Resorttrust plans to capitalize on the opening of Sanctuary Court Biwako and new membership sales in the latter half of the year.

For further insights into JP:4681 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.