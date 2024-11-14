News & Insights

Resorttrust Group Projects Record Sales and Dividends

November 14, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Resorttrust (JP:4681) has released an update.

Resorttrust Group announced record-high net sales and operating income for the first half of FY2024, driven by strong membership operations and price revisions. The company has revised its full-year forecasts upwards, anticipating new record highs in net sales and income, alongside a record-high annual dividend. Additionally, Resorttrust plans to capitalize on the opening of Sanctuary Court Biwako and new membership sales in the latter half of the year.

