Resonant (RESN) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.1%

Resonant Inc. RESN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 13% in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company released an infographic which details the requirements in a 5G Wave 2 device to deliver mobile bandwidth exceeding 700 Mbps.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Resonant currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



