Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 58%.

Resonant wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Resonant grew its revenue by 182% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 58% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Resonant. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:RESN Earnings and Revenue Growth June 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Resonant shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Resonant , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

