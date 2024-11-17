News & Insights

Resonance Health Trading Halt Ahead of Major Announcement

November 17, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant contract related to a clinical trial with a major pharmaceutical company. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 20 November 2024. This move aims to manage the company’s disclosure obligations effectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

