Resonance Health Trading Halt Ahead of Major Announcement

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a significant contract related to a clinical trial with a major pharmaceutical company. The halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 20 November 2024. This move aims to manage the company’s disclosure obligations effectively.

