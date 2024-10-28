Resonance Health Reports Strong Growth and Expansion

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has reported strong financial performance with customer receipts reaching $3.2 million for the quarter, marking a 186% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company continues to expand its operations, particularly through its TrialsWest clinical trial site services, which have surpassed expectations and are poised for further growth with new sites planned. Additionally, their Software-as-a-Medical Device business is gaining traction globally, contributing to a solid cash balance of $5.78 million.

