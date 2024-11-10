Resonance Health Ltd Updates on Securities Conversion

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has announced a significant update regarding its securities, revealing a conversion of 4,469,995 performance rights into ordinary shares, while 3,160,002 will expire without conversion. This adjustment results in an overall reduction of 7,629,997 securities, aligning with the company’s strategic capital management plans.

