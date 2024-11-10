News & Insights

Stocks

Resonance Health Ltd Updates on Securities Conversion

November 10, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has announced a significant update regarding its securities, revealing a conversion of 4,469,995 performance rights into ordinary shares, while 3,160,002 will expire without conversion. This adjustment results in an overall reduction of 7,629,997 securities, aligning with the company’s strategic capital management plans.

For further insights into AU:RHT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.