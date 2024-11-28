News & Insights

Resonance Health Ltd Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd’s Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions carried by significant majorities, including the re-election of directors and approval of a 10% placement facility. The decisions made reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s current strategies and leadership. This outcome is likely to interest investors keen on the company’s future prospects.

