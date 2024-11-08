Resonance Health Issues New Equity Securities

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has announced the issuance of nearly 2 million performance rights and 10 million options as part of their latest unquoted equity securities release. These securities, tied to an employee incentive scheme, highlight the company’s strategic moves to bolster its workforce and potentially enhance shareholder value.

