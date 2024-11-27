Resonance Health Expands Global Reach with Strategic Moves

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd, listed on the ASX, is making waves in the healthcare technology sector with its Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD) and clinical trial services, utilized in over 400 locations globally. The company’s strategic acquisition of TrialsWest in June 2024 has further strengthened its position, partnering with top pharmaceutical and biotech firms. This expansion highlights Resonance Health’s growing influence in the clinical research and medical imaging markets.

