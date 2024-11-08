News & Insights

Resonance Health Announces Cessation of Securities

November 08, 2024 — 12:04 am EST

Resonance Health Ltd (AU:RHT) has released an update.

Resonance Health Ltd has announced the cessation of 7,629,997 performance rights due to the expiry of options without exercise or conversion. This development may influence the company’s stock performance as it adjusts its issued capital. Investors should monitor how this impacts Resonance Health’s market position.

