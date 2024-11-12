Resonac Holdings Updates 2024 Financial Forecast

Showa Denko KK (JP:4004) has released an update.

Resonac Holdings Corporation has revised its 2024 financial forecast, predicting a decrease in net sales due to lower naphtha prices, while expecting a rise in operating and ordinary income driven by strong semiconductor demand. However, net income is projected to fall due to increased special losses. This revision reflects the company’s adaptation to changing market conditions and currency impacts.

