Resonac Holdings Restructures Petrochemical Business

Showa Denko KK (JP:4004) has released an update.

Resonac Holdings Corporation has announced an organizational restructuring involving the partial spin-off of its petrochemical business. This move will see Crasus Chemical, a subsidiary, absorb the business, with shares distributed as an in-kind dividend. The restructuring is set to be effective from January 1, 2025, and aims to streamline operations within the company.

For further insights into JP:4004 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.