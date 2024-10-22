News & Insights

Resonac Holdings Restructures Petrochemical Business

October 22, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

Showa Denko KK (JP:4004) has released an update.

Resonac Holdings Corporation has announced an organizational restructuring involving the partial spin-off of its petrochemical business. This move will see Crasus Chemical, a subsidiary, absorb the business, with shares distributed as an in-kind dividend. The restructuring is set to be effective from January 1, 2025, and aims to streamline operations within the company.

