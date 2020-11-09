Resona to pay more than 10 billion yen to acquire Kansai Mirai - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc 8308.T, Japan's fourth-largest bank, plans to acquire the 49% of Kansai Mirai Financial Group 7321.T it does not already own through a tender offer bid (TOB), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Resona in a statement to the Tokyo Stock Exchange said that making Kansai Mirai a wholly owned subsidiary was an option it had considered, but had yet to make any "concrete decision".

Resona, which will announce its results for the three months ended Sept 30 tomorrow, will launch the TOB this month and plans to spend more that 10 billion yen ($96.6 million) to buy all of Kansai Mirai shares, the Nikkei reported.

($1 = 103.5700 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Takashi Umekawa, editing by Louise Heavens)

