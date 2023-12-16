Resona Holdings (RSNHF) Price Target Increased by 16.71% to 6.32

The average one-year price target for Resona Holdings (OTC:RSNHF) has been revised to 6.32 / share. This is an increase of 16.71% from the prior estimate of 5.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.64 to a high of 8.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from the latest reported closing price of 5.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resona Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSNHF is 0.21%, an increase of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 359,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 63,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,404K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 18.84% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,249K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 4.27% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 18,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,726K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 27.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,038K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,816K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 16,731K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,859K shares, representing an increase of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 45.92% over the last quarter.

