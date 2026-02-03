Resona Holdings (RSNHF) Price Target Increased by 11.81% to 10.69

The average one-year price target for Resona Holdings (OTCPK:RSNHF) has been revised to $10.69 / share. This is an increase of 11.81% from the prior estimate of $9.56 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.62 to a high of $14.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.01% from the latest reported closing price of $6.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resona Holdings. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 18.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSNHF is 0.36%, an increase of 2.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.34% to 342,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 66,871K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,094K shares , representing an increase of 32.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 45.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,226K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,989K shares , representing an increase of 3.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 9.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,035K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,086K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 13,941K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,512K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 5.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,590K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,424K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 8.58% over the last quarter.

