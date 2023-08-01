Resona Holdings (RSNHF) Price Target Decreased by 8.00% to 5.17

The average one-year price target for Resona Holdings (OTC:RSNHF) has been revised to 5.17 / share. This is an decrease of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 5.62 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 6.53 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.09% from the latest reported closing price of 5.51 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resona Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSNHF is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.55% to 360,980K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 61,404K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,177K shares, representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 7.11% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,438K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 10.41% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 19.17% over the last quarter.
Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 13,859K shares.
BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 13,524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 19.36% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. (Securities Code: 7321)
- (Correction) Notice Regarding Partial Correction of the “Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. (Securities Code: 7321)”
- (Correction) Notice Regarding Partial Correction of the “Notice Regarding Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. (Securities Code: 7321)”
- English translation of the press release titled “Notice Regarding Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. (Securities Code: 7321)” dated November 10, 2020.
- English translation of the press release titled “Notice Regarding the Execution of the Share Exchange Agreement (Simplified Share Exchange) for Resona Holdings, Inc. to Make Kansai Mirai Financial Group, Inc. a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary” dated November 10, 2020.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.