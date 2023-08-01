Resona Holdings (RSNHF) Price Target Decreased by 8.00% to 5.17

The average one-year price target for Resona Holdings (OTC:RSNHF) has been revised to 5.17 / share. This is an decrease of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 5.62 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 6.53 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.09% from the latest reported closing price of 5.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resona Holdings. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSNHF is 0.18%, a decrease of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.55% to 360,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 61,404K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,177K shares, representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,438K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,302K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,414K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 13,859K shares.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 13,524K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSNHF by 19.36% over the last quarter.

