Resona Holdings Enhances Governance and Strategic Investments

Resona Holdings (JP:8308) has released an update.

Resona Holdings, Inc. is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by clearly separating management supervision from business execution and leveraging external perspectives for transparency. The company aims to boost corporate value through strategic investments, maintaining financial soundness, and increasing shareholder returns. Resona also continues to reduce its policy-oriented stockholdings to mitigate price fluctuation risks.

