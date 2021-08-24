Oil

Resona Holdings agrees alliance with Keiyo Bank

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published

Japan's Resona Holdings and Keiyo Bank, two financial institutions operating mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, agreed on a strategic alliance with a focus on "digital fields", Resona said on Tuesday.

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Resona Holdings 8308.T and Keiyo Bank 8544.T, two financial institutions operating mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area, agreed on a strategic alliance with a focus on "digital fields", Resona said on Tuesday.

The two will continue operating as independent financial institutions, Resona said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular