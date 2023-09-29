News & Insights

Resolution on US-Mexico corn dispute could come in March, Mexico says

September 29, 2023 — 12:56 pm EDT

Written by Mexico City newsroom for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A resolution could be reached in March on a trade dispute between the United States and Mexico over the Mexican government's policy on genetically modified corn, Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Friday.

Washington has called in a dispute panel to settle its disagreement over Mexico's policy to phase out use of GM corn for human consumption, arguing this will hurt U.S. producers.

